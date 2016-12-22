Christmas The Busiest Day For Sasktel

Thumbs will be busy on Christmas Day according to SaskTel.

What was once one of the busiest days for long distance phone calls... has become one of the busiest for text messages.

SaskTel is expecting to see just shy of 5 million text messages sent on Christmas Day and that will use about 73,000 gigabytes of data.

Phone calls will still be in the higher than normal range with 763,000 range, over half going to outside the province.