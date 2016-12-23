Wall Not Worried About New Brunswick Cutting Health Deal

Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall says he understands why some provinces want to cut their own health care deals with the federal government, but says it does weaken the bargaining position of other provinces.

There has been provincial pressure for the feds to increase their health transfer rate by at least 5.2 per cent a year, while the feds had been countering 3.5.

This week New Brunswick struck their own health funding deal with the Trudeau government, securing a 4.1 per cent funding bump.

Negotiations between federal health minister Jane Philpott and her provincial counterparts ended without an agreement Monday.

The Saskatchewan NDP says Wall's hardball tactics regarding pipelines, carbon tax and now health care are hurting the people of Saskatchewan.