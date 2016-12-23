Southern Saskatchewan Bracing for Christmas Storm

Travel to the Weyburn and Estevan areas could be tricky this weekend.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather alert for southeast Saskatchewan beginning Christmas Day.

They say a Colorado low is forming over Montana and North Dakota, and will move up into Saskatchewan, bringing upwards of 30 centimetres in some areas, along with high wind gusts that will greatly reduce visibility.

They say areas along the U.S. border could receive even more snow.

The system is not expected to reach Regina or Moose Jaw, though the forecast does call for 2cm of snow in the Moose Jaw area on Christmas Eve.