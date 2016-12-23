Holiday Schedule for City Services

Moose Jaw City Hall is reminding us that city services will be on an adjusted schedule for the holiday season.

City Hall itself closes for the Christmas weekend Friday (Dec.23) at noon, according to Communications Manager Carol Reynolds-Wittman.

"We're open again the 28th, 29th and 30th," she added, noting that the deadline for paying any outstanding property taxes in person is a day earlier than normal due to the calendar.

"It's important to remember that the last chance to pay your property taxes at city hall is December 30th at noon, to make the deadline," she said, explaining that because December 31 is a Saturday the deadline is changed.

"We have regular garbage and recycling pickup over the holidays....and the landfill is also open regular hours over the holidays (except) for Christmas Day and New Year's Day."

Moose Jaw Transit schedule is as follows:

December 23 and 24 - regular service

Christmas Day and Boxing Day - no service

December 27 - regular service (with "limited" Paratransit service)

December 31 - regular service (with the New Year's Ride's On Us Program running from 7:55 p.m.-2:55 a.m)

New Year's Day - no service.

For a complete list of city facilities' hours over the holidays, click here.