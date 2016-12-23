Santa Declared Ready for Takeoff (Video)

Santa has the green light for Rudolph's red nose to lead the way into Canada Christmas Eve.

This week, federal Transport Minister Marc Garneau confirmed that Santa has successfully renewed his commercial pilot license and passed his annual medical exam.

You can listen for updates on Saint Nick's journey with our Santa Tracker on 800 CHAB, Country 100 and MIX 103, Christmas Eve starting at 4 p.m.

Here is the Transport Canada video of Santa being declared fit.