Not Everything Can Be Recycled After Christmas

Though the city is pleased with residents utilizing the blue bins and would like to see people throwing their leftover wrapping paper in there, they would also like to remind people that not everything will be accepted.

"What is exempt from recycling is the shiny paper or aluminum ribbons, ribbons containing foil or wire mesh are not acceptable," explained the city's Communications Manager Carol Reynolds-Wittman.

She said that they've confirmed with Loraas Recycling that certain materials are approved to go in the blue bins.

"Paper gift bags can be recycled, greeting cards, paper boxes, even the foil containers and trays or pie plates that you sometimes get Christmas goodies in... those can be recycled...dairy product containers that are plastic and paper, like milk cartons and eggnog cartons (too)."

Reynolds-Wittman added that they ask for containers to be rinsed and flattened before tossing them in you recycling bin.