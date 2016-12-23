Accident Turns Into Donation For Riverside Mission

It's not often that an accident results in something good, but that was the case earlier this month.

On December 4th a semi tipped over after an accident near Caronport, but instead of the product going to waste, Dakota Towing, the RCMP, and Moose Jaw Police service were able to turn it into a cash donation for Riverside Mission.

Shon Crumley, owner of Dakota Towing was happy to be able to help out.

“It's huge to be able to be able to support the community. To be able to provide the services we provide is something that we love to do. But to be able to return something back to the community is a huge part of our business.”

Crumley, long with representatives from the RCMP and Moose Jaw City Police, presented the check to Riverside Mission on Thursday for $2500.