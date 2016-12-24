Making Christmas Memories

T'is the season to be jolly and thanks to Canada's participation in welcoming refugees from war-torn Syria, local newcomers to Moose Jaw and their families will be celebrating without worry.

Mohammed Albukare arrived with his family earlier this year, during a cold snap 9 months ago.

"Before I arrived here, I stayed 3 years in Egypt because when the war started I knew it was not safe. I took my family there. When I went from Egypt to Toronto, it was 30, temperature was 30...when we arrived from Regina to Moose Jaw, it was -21...we stayed more than 3 days in our house..."

They stayed in a hotel and didn't know what to think of their new country. Streets were pretty empty and he remembers his wife asking where everyone was, there was no one to be found. Upon his first attempt to go outside, he slipped on the ice, not having proper footware or clothing for the conditions.

He explained that this kind of weather was not normal, that where he came from, the coldest day might be -5 MAXIMUM.

Having arrived near the end of last winter, Mr. Albukare feels a little more prepared for this winter. He has been taking courses on vehicles, driving in winter conditions, and even how to dress and what to wear.

"And now I think we are better, we are adjusting...we take many courses about winter, before winter...this information is very important for us. We didn't know about (winter here)."

He shared the importance of his family's first Christmas in Canada.

"We have Christmas in our country at the same time, but here is a little different not too much different because before the war start, we are Christian and Muslim, we live together."

It was an important time to share with friends and family, to travel to other places and visit. His favorite childhood memory was going with his father to see the lights and trees.

His 6 year old daughter is excited about their first Christmas tree, having learned in school about decorating trees. Local friends brought the Albukare family a tree and suprised Mohammed when he arrived home one night.

The message that Mr. Albukare repeated was that Christmas is a very good day, an important day for visiting, and making time for family and for bringing people together.

And that he is very grateful for his family's new home, friends and new traditions, making memories as Canadians.

Despite the frigid temperatures, Mr. Albukare insists that, "It is better than war, better than fighting, better that we are safe. Somebody take care of your health. Thank you Canada, thank you so much."