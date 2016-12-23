Canadian Western Agribition Raises $6000 for STARS

A cheque for $6000 was presented to STARS Air Ambulance, from two different events held by the Canadian Western Agribition on November 23, 2016.

Chris Lane, CEO of the CWA, said, "STARS has been a great partner of CWA's and we hope to develop new initiatives to raise more funds next year,"

The first event was a partnership effort with the Ramada Plaza and the Regina Chamber of Commerce. During the Chamber of Commerce Luncheon Series, the CWA hosted a fundraiser auction that included various CWA items including artwork, a CWA belt buckle and photo opportunities with a goat and a heifer. This event raised $2,000.

Later that evening, CWA hosted the "Winners Circle Auctioneers Competition" which was presented by Ritchie Bros Auctioneers. This event featured four auctioneers from across North America. The auction saw items ranging from fire pits to furniture, with the sale of 13 items raising $4,000.

"We are grateful for the partnership we have developed with CWA over the years and plan on developing more ways to support each other's organizations going forward," said STARS president and CEO Andrea Robertson.

The cheque presentation was made on Tuesday, December 20.