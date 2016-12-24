Christmas Coincidence At St. Mary School

It's about as close to a Christmas miracle as you can get.

The grade 4/5 class at St. Mary school in Moose Jaw, for the second consecutive year, wrote letters to members of the Canadian military that are serving overseas. Jillian Lawson said that she randomly chose soldiers in Afghanistan, and received an interesting response from one of them. Students wrote and sent letters just like this one to soldiers who were going to be deployed over Christmas.

Master Corporal Scott Smith, stationed in Kabul, received one of the letters from the class and replied with some surprising news: He was born and raised in Moose Jaw and attended St. Mary school.

Lawson couldn't believe what she read in his response.

“I read (the letter) right when I woke up and I'm like, I'm not reading this correctly. I had some coffee, read it again, and I was like, you've got to be kidding me. What are the chances.”

Lawson couldn't wait to tell her students, who couldn't believe that Smith once attended the same school as them.

“They were freaking out,” Lawson said of her students. “They were like, 'he walked these halls? He was in this classroom?'...and I said,' yes'!”

To read M.Cpl. Smith's reaction and learn more about his history in Moose Jaw, click here.