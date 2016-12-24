St. Mary Connection Makes for Christmas Surprise in Kabul

Grade 4/5 students at St. Mary school in Moose Jaw have learned a lesson in geography this month - "it's a small world."

A Christmas-letter writing campaign to Canadian soldiers stationed in Afghanistan brought a response from Master Corporal Scott Smith - a former Moose Jaw resident who happened to attend St. Mary himself. You can read about the letter-writing project here.

We were able to ask M.Cpl. Smith questions about his history in Moose Jaw and with the military, and what it meant to receive the letters from his former hometown:

My full name is Scott Edward Smith. I Was born in Moose Jaw, in 1982, at Union Hospital. I am 34 years old as of now and currently reside in Edmonton Alberta.

I lived in Moose Jaw from 1982 – 1990 in a house on Home St. right across from the rail yard. While in Moose Jaw I went to St. Mary from K-3 ( moved at Christmas grade 3).

The years I attended St. Mary should be 1987-90. I attended the school when the gym caught fire and had to be closed for a while, I don’t remember off hand the name of the other school we had to attended for the duration. The only teacher I can remember, is Mrs. Riechel? And I don’t recall what grade she would of taught me, those years are pretty fuzzy for specific details.

I Played hockey at Pla-mor palace for many years before it became a 2 rink building, as well as the Kinsmen before it had the pool. I remember going to Carrs confectionary for treats as a kid, as well as ice cream at the Snow Hut.

I also remember spending a lot of time down in Wakamow park. My dad used to walk me down there quite often to play in the park and go skating at the oval in the winter.

In 1990 my family, moved to Kindersley SK where my Father got a job with Trans Gas. I lived in Kindersley until I joined the army in 2007. My parents currently reside in Swift Current. My sister who was born in 1992 in Kindersley, lives in Jonkoping Sweden currently, where she plays professional women’s hockey. My brother lives in Swift Current as well. My dad still works for Trans Gas and my mother is an accountant. I still have a relative that live in Moose Jaw and the surrounding area, so I get to stop by every now and then to see how things have changed.

I have been in the military now for 9 years. I applied to join in early 2007 after the war started to become very public. At that time I had been working in the oilfield for years and had reached a point in my life where I needed a change, had I not joined the military chances are I would probably still be working the rigs around the Kindersley Lloydminister area.

When the war started to become more and more public it simply caught my eye. Canada was fighting a war and I wanted to help. I am currently posted to Edmonton at the 1st Battalion, Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry ( P.P.C.L.I ) and have been there for the entirety of my career thus far. This is my third mission to Afghanistan.

My first mission was in 2009 with P.P.C.L.I. in Kandahar province as Infantry, this first tour was the during the actual war and involved fighting. The mission I am on now, as well as the second mission I did also in Kabul, is to provide protection to Canadians in high risk areas.

Being a conflict area, Afghanistan is very high risk. I cannot go much into detail here but there is information online if you are so inclined to do some digging.

This is the 3rd Christmas I will have been in Afghanistan for. The only real thing that I miss being away is family. Christmas is always that one time of year where the whole family gets together and its hard missing that.

We will do a makeshift Christmas here. Everyone that’s here will get together and have a dinner and spend time playing card games and socializing.

We have a tree set up and decorated and there is a secret Santa operation underway so that everyone gets a gift for x-mas. We try to make the best out of the situation.

Best Christmas gift I ever received that I recall was transformer toys. The original 80’s transformers the Construct-a-cons they were called. It was a crane a bulldozer dump truck and a couple other machines that all transformed and joined into one massive dude called Devastator.

I was huge into transformers at this point, so this was an epic present. I’m pretty sure my parents may have the toys packed away in storage somewhere as well!

For every mission there is always an a lot of public support. We tend to get a lot of letters from people all over the country. It’s always nice to know that people support us and what we are doing, and it’s even more meaningful when its children, and being able to reply to them is amazing.

We can’t write back individually to everyone, but we try. The ones we do I imagine are super happy to hear back from us. It’s all around a great experience. So the package from Mrs. Lawson was not specifically directed at me. We received a big load of mail from Canada and started going through it.

People tend to try and find letters from their hometowns or areas to reply to. Someone called out a couple packages from Moose Jaw so I had a peek and saw that it was from St. Mary.

Just the due to how many people send care packages and letters, and how many schools there is across the country, to get one from a school I attended was very exciting.

I sent Mrs. Lawson a message informing her that I received the package and that I once attended the school, that’s pretty much how this all started.

The main message I want to convey is mostly gratitude. The children probably don’t comprehend the whole situation that’s going on here, but they know that it’s a conflict zone, and they know that we are gone for a long time.

You can tell their sincerity in their writing and it's very heartwarming. Some of the letters bring lots of laughter, and some just pull on the heart strings. The support is just amazing.

There was a lot of questions in the letters, all of them fairly normal questions nothing to crazy. The one that made me smile and laugh, simply due to the irony, was from Brynne.

She asks if I can write her back, and if I know where Saskatchewan is.

Yes Brynne, I will write back, and as it so happens, I do know where Saskatchewan is!