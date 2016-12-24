Paying It Forward At Christmas

It's a Facebook page to some people, but to others it's much more than that...it's a way to find help in hard times.

The page called Pay It Forward is designed to be able to find Moose Jaw residents who can provide aid to someone in need at anytime.

"We just try to gather up things from the generous people of Moose Jaw, this community just amazes us all at this time of year," explained Kathy Harder, one of the page admins. "Even if they don't have very much themselves, (they're) so willing to give that one last little thing to help someone else out that may be is a little bit less fortunate than themselves."

She clarified that it takes a few giving people to make the page and process of helping others run smoothly.

"It's not only myself, there's several of us ladies that do. We all have a unique quality to add to the page."

Harder told a story about another admin on the page stumbling upon a single mother on a very cold day. This mother and her children were walking down Manitoba Street in minus 30 degree weather after leaving the local food bank.

"She stopped traffic basically and she begged the woman to get in (her car) and she would drive her home. That girl was very down on her luck... this little family is a young lady and two kids, they just needed that little extra helping hand."

Harder added that after one of the admins had dropped her off she immediately jumped into action to give this young mother some extra support over the holidays. The admins collected donations, enough to fill the backseat and trunk of a car, and delivered it to the little family just in time for Christmas.