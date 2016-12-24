1 Man Dead After Roll Over On Highway 42

One man is dead following an accident on highway 42 between Marquis and Keeler.

Moose Jaw RCMP and emergency services responded to a call at 1:25am Christmas Eve morning, as a west bound traveling SUV crossed over the center line of the highway hitting the south ditch and rolling.

The 34-year old male driver, from the Keeler district, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident and was the lone occupant of the vehicle.

RCMP will not be releasing his name and continue to investigate.