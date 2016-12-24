1 Man Dead After Roll Over On Highway 42

T'is the season to be jolly and thanks to Canada's participation in welcoming refugees from war-torn Syria, local newcomers to Moose Jaw and their families will be celebrating without worry. Mohammed…
It's not often that an accident results in something good, but that was the case earlier this month. On December 4th a semi tipped over after an accident near Caronport, but instead of the product…
Though the city is pleased with residents utilizing the blue bins and would like to see people throwing their leftover wrapping paper in there, they would also like to remind people that not…
A cheque for $6000 was presented to STARS Air Ambulance, from two different events held by the Canadian Western Agribition on November 23, 2016. Chris Lane, CEO of the CWA, said, "STARS has been a…
Moose Jaw City Hall is reminding us that city services will be on an adjusted schedule for the holiday season. City Hall itself closes for the Christmas weekend Friday (Dec.23) at noon, according to…
Travel to the Weyburn and Estevan areas could be tricky this weekend. Environment Canada has issued a special weather alert for southeast Saskatchewan beginning Christmas Day. They say a Colorado low…
Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall says he understands why some provinces want to cut their own health care deals with the federal government, but says it does weaken the bargaining position of other…
Thumbs will be busy on Christmas Day according to SaskTel. What was once one of the busiest days for long distance phone calls... has become one of the busiest for text messages. SaskTel is expecting…
As Christmas approaches and families make travel plans for the holidays, the Grinch has visited the gas pumps. In the last two days gas prices in Moose Jaw have risen as much as 9 cents per litre.…
How important is the Internet to your life? According the the body that governs telecommunications in Canada, the CRTC, it's so vital they are declaring it a required basic service to all Canadians.…
There is a brand new board of Directors for the Southern Plains Metis Local #160. Led by board president Gary Blondeau, the goal of the group is to meet the needs of the Metis population in and…
With the arrival of the Christmas break for kids in the Prairie South and Holy Trinity School Divisions in Moose Jaw, the city is reminding residents of several of activities to the keep the kids,…
Southey RCMP says a man from the R.M. of Lumsden is dead after an accident Wednesday. Police responded to a call regarding the incident at 1:35 Wednesday afternoon, and say the 33-year old victim was…
On the heels of their 50/50 raffle to start the week, the Save the Trolley Campaign received another huge boost right before the holidays. Visit Moose Jaw's destination marketing fund donated $10,000…
With daytime highs floating around the freezing mark, southern Saskatchewan is getting a welcome break from the incredible cold snap that started the month but Environment Canada is telling us to…