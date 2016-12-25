Vanier Students Spreading Christmas Cheer One Letter At a Time (VIDEO)

If you live near Vanier collegiate in Moose Jaw, you received door-to-door Christmas mail delivery this week.

"We have sixteen Christian Ethics (CE) classes and every student in the school wrote a personalized Christmas card," explained CE teacher Lisa Busto, who said the project also involves the students heading to the areas around the MacDonald St. school and dropping one of the cards into each mailbox. Madison Thul was happy to deliver her letter

Busto hopes the assignment will instill in her students the importance of making personal connections.

"In the rush of Christmas you forget to do things for your community and your neighbourhood," she stated. "This year I thought 'we have to get back into the community and build some relationships'." Here's a look at some of the students on the delivery trail.