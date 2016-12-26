Weather Warnings, and Blustery Conditions Still Blasting

Weather warnings and watches that were first issued by Environment Canada on Saturday, continue to blow into Boxing Day.

With Mother Nature's white Christmas, Moose Jaw and surrounding areas saw the return of frigid windchill temperatures, some snow accumulation and lots of blowing, and drifting snow with winds continuing to gust.

RMs in the southeastern regions of Saskatchewan were blanketed with snow, making travel difficult and blizzard warnings were issued this morning for areas south of Regina.

All travellers are advised to be prepared for emergency situations and to check conditions and updates from Environment Canada, if travel is necessary.