MJ Police Department Quickly Locate Robbery Suspect

Police responded to a call with regards to an armed robbery that took place at the High Kick Gas Bar here in Moose Jaw on Christmas Eve.

In a news release, the Moose Jaw Police department release details in light of the situation, that resulted in no one being harmed.

A lone 28 year old male entered the station before 8am armed with a knife, and successfully made off with cigarettes.

Police were able to locate the suspect soon after the get away, and they recovered the stolen property.

No name has been released but the suspect has been remanded until his court appearance at a later date.