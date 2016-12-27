Tuesday Is Opening Night For Wizard Of OZ:The Panto

A classic tale about Dorothy and her dog Toto and it debuts at the Mae Wilson in Moose Jaw Tuesday night.

The best part about this family friendly performance is that it's a panto.

"It's always based on a fairy tale or nursery rhyme, it always break the fourth wall... which means that your having audience participation, your encouraging the audience to boo for the villain and cheer for the hero," explained Diversified Production's President Trudy Moffatt. "It usually means big songs, big dance numbers, lots of costumes, very colorful and lots of slapstick jokes in it."

Moffatt said her favorite part of doing a panto is the freedom to be creative, while still honoring the traditions of the original story line.

"When I was first made aware of what panto actually is, I was totally in. It sounds like a good time for everyone... it's fun, it allows me to be silly and be myself," said Matt Dominguez, who will be playing the role of the wizard.

It's being called a "must see, musical adventure" and it's on the Mae Wilson stage until Friday.

Click here to get tickets from the Moose Jaw Cultural Center website.