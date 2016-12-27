CCRW Helping Locals With Employment

For roughly a year the federally funded, Canadian Council on Work and Rehabilitation (CCRW), program has been happening in Moose Jaw and helping local people.

The focus of the CCRW is to help people with disabilities find employment. People who are economically, socially and/or psychologically disadvantaged or have physical, sensory, medical, learning or mental health challenges are urged to seek assistance.

"To help someone who is struggling in finding employment find a job that is rewarding and suitable for them," said Employment Coordinator Lizanne Knox-Beam.

She said if an applicant would only like to work 2-3 hours a week or wants a full work week, they do their best to find a match to their needs.

There is also incentives for employers who hire someone who has applied to the CCRW program.

"If they're brand new employers usually a phone call to set up some kind of meeting," explained Employment Outreach Specialist Moneek Randhawa. "We have a 14 week wage subsidy, so for 14 weeks their wages are reimbursed."

The CCRW is inviting people with disabilities and local employers who need workers to get in touch.