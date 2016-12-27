Highways Reopened For Drivers

After a heavy snow storm hit parts of southern Saskatchewan, officials are now reopening highways that were closed near Manitoba, as well as highway 39 from Estevan to the US boarder.

According to the Highway Hotline most long distance travelers shouldn't run into to many troubles, as most roads are clear and labeled as seasonal driving conditions.

Environment Canada is saying the most significant snowfall was in South western Manitoba, who had 36 centimeters.

Cities like Winnipeg asked residents to make only necessary trips, until roads began to clear up.

Moose Jaw is expected to get a little snow to begin the work week, but not nearly as much as our neighbors to the East.