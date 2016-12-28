Library Programs Gearing Up For 2017

As the final chapter of 2016 winds down the Moose Jaw Public Library is turning the page to 2017 and a number of youth programs for the new year.

Gwen Fisher is the Head Librarian at the complex in Crescent Park downtown, and Jessie Marchinko has returned to Moose Jaw from Edmonton to fill the role of Assistant Head Librarian. Together they have a busy January planned for the youth of Moose Jaw.

Teen programs for kids 10 and older start January 11th with the "Kids Writers Circle" It's a chance for young writers to present their work and to learn some tips and tricks to put to use in their future writing. January 18th is "Science and Tech Night" and the last Wednesday of the month gives the young people a chance to socialize and give some feedback on programs they would like to see at the library.

Fisher says attendance for the youth programs is strong with up to 25 in attendance for some sessions.

"Our numbers are fairly healthy, and it's all free, an a lot of the programs run with a snack so you get your entertainment and snacks all in one place".

She is also excited about some of the other January plans.

"We have lots of kids programming which is always a great joy. Registration starts on January 9th at 9:30am, it's a great chance to register your kids for some story times and one of my favorites is called "So Gross - Your Body Close Up". It's a program where kids learn through science about digestion. We're trying to make a fun environment and spark the love of learning".

For more information see the library's website at moosejawlibrary.ca