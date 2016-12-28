Recreation Guide For Winter & Spring Is Here

×

21st Annual Family NYE event December 31st Kinsmen Sportsplex

 Advance tickets available before December 26th, $30 for a family of 4. Details here...

Details
If your new years resolution involves more physical activity, you'll be happy to know the Moose Jaw Parks & Rec Guide for Winter and Spring is now available.

Nicole Walchuk, with the city's Parks and Recreation Department, said registration is on January 4th at the Kinsmen Sportsplex for all four community association programs.

"You can start registering for community programs...anything from kids programs, to adults, to seniors, you name it there's something in there for everyone to try out." 

She said even though registration day is on the 4th, if you're unable to attend, you can stop by the Kinsmen Sportsplex desk anytime after that to sign up for your desired programs. 

Walchuk explained that delivery dates for the Recreation guide are on the 27 to the 29th, filled with programs to kick off the new year.

Click here to see the online version. 

