Ruston Gives Tips For End Of The Year Finances

Ding in the New Year with Moose Jaw Transit

Details
As the end of the year approaches, one thing to keep top of mind is your finances.

Financial Expert, Aaron Ruston of Purposed Financial in Moose Jaw, has some tips that will hopefully help you through the holiday season.

"If you have big gains or big losses on investments in a non registered position, now is the time to consider if you should use that loss to save tact from my other gains or carry the loss forward," explained Ruston.

He talked about the season of giving, if you plan to donate during the holidays, he advises to have an necessary paper work completed by New Years Eve.

"Charitable giving has some incredible tax advantages and it's what things should be about, it should be about giving to others. You have to have that in by midnight on December 31st if you're giving to a charity. If you're mailing it has to be post marked on the envelope by the latest 11:59pm on December 31st."

Ruston also added that if you're planning to buy mutual funds or investment funds outside of an RSP (Retirement Savings Plan), wait until the end of the year because in some cases you can get taxed on it for the entire year, when you only had it for a short time. 

 

