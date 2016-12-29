Another Storm Moving Through

After digging out from that Boxing Day Storm, Eastern Saskatchewan and Manitoba are preparing for another blast of snow.

An Alberta Clipper is expected to track down from Saskatoon Friday morning, through Yorkton and then east on the TransCanada Highway Friday evening into Manitoba. 10-15cm of snow and high winds will combine for some nasty conditions.

Regina is the western edge of the area under a special weather statement as there's a chance the storm could slide further south before moving to the east.