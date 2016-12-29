Top Stories Of 2016- #4 Economic Development

2016 saw some amazing announcements in terms of economic development potential for the Moose Jaw area.

We're counting down the top stories of the year and #4 is economic growth.

From a protein processing facility on the south side to the proposed solar farm on the west end, there's a chance for significant investment.

Economic development officer Deb Thorn says it took a full year of planning to get to the point where companies want to come here to even take a look.

"Companies like to invest in places they like, so we need to present the city as a place that is accommodating, solution focused, that wants them to realize the best economic gain that they can, but also balance that with the fact that we need investors to pay for the new infrastructure."

Thorn was very pleased to be part of the team that organized the first major investment in the new industrial park.

"If you don't have a place for industries to locate and (have) all the amenities that they need, than there's no way to attract them. I think the development of the industrial park...the vision to find a places for industries to invest and then to work with them to make that a reality is really key."

Earlier she was excited to be able to announce a protein processing plant that could be worth over $100 million in investment.

"That has taken more than a year to out together and it's never done until it's done, but we're as close as we've ever been to having a new industry move into Moose Jaw."

Construction on the new plant is expected to start in the spring, along with a new solar farm on the west side of the city in the new year that could create a new training partnership with SaskPolytechnic.