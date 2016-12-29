New Changes Coming To Income Tax In 2017

The New Year will ring in some new income tax savings as the province is indexing taxes 1.4 per cent, matching the national inflation rate.

Finance Minister Kevin Doherty said in a news release, “Indexation helps keep taxes in Saskatchewan low by protecting Saskatchewan people from ‘bracket creep’,”

New tax reduction programs and provincial income tax savings will vary based on household incomes. An individual making $25000 a year will see $941 in savings, while a family of four with a household income of $75000 will see $2,484 in saving, in 2017.