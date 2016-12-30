Gravelbourg Fire Blamed on Wiring

Faulty wiring is being blamed for the Lutheran Church fire down in Gravelbourg that has the small community coming together.

The fire broke out just before the noon hour on Wednesday and quickly spread. Church Council President Rita Csada says the fire investigator got into the building Thursday afternoon and traced the fire back to some lighting in the basement that burned it's way through the floor and into the main area of the building.

The church was moved to Gravelbourg in 1962 from Mazenod where it was built in 1925 and while some of their artifacts and religious items could be saved, their main concern right now is finding a place for Sunday worship.