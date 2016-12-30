Alberta Clippers Blows Through

We now have a better idea of what to expect with this Alberta Clipper.

Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for the Moosomin and Yorkton regions of Saskatchewan. Forecasters say 10-15cm of snow is expected along the Saskatchewan/Manitoba border over the course of the day. High winds are also expected as the storm tracks across the upper grain belt.

The rest of us can expect blowing snow Friday morning with conditions improving in the afternoon. However, cooler air is on the way for the weekend.