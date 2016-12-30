Top Stories Of 2016 #3 - Detours

We're counting down the Top 5 Stories of 2016 and #3 is massive amount of road construction that created a tremendous detour system for the bulk of the year. The running gag on social media was that you couldn't get from one side of Moose Jaw to the other in a straight line because of all the detours. Much of the downtown core was under construction for most of the summer as water main, road paving and sidewalk work had crews out in high numbers.

City Engineer Josh Mickleborough says the amount of work done was a creation of past years where nothing was being done.

"Historically, we haven't been making that capital investment in the community and that's why you see $1.72 million per year, going into the ground for repairs and it's going to take a number of years to get over that hump."

Mickleborough said they're doing their best to be proactive and get ahead of major breaks. For 2017, he says they are planning to have just as much work being done.