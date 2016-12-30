Broncos Bus Crash Victims Honoured Friday in Swift Current

The 30th anniversary of a local tragedy is being observed Friday in Swift Current.

On December 30th, 1986, a bus crash east of Swift Current took the lives of four Swift Current Broncos at the time.

The memories of Scott Kruger, Trent Kresse, Chris Mantyka and Brent Ruff will continue to live on.

Diane Sletten, with the Swift Current Broncos, explains the trip to see a monument being unveiled.

"The unveiling will happen around noon. We're asking everyone to meet at the iPlex at around 11am.

Buses will take family members and alumni out to the unveiling, and the current Broncos will head out on another bus.

The public will have the opportunity to follow along as well in their vehicles," she said.

Sletten says although the public will be able to witness the unveiling, the families of the deceased will have a chance to grieve alone.

"They'll be giving the family members some private time at the site first for the unveiling. We imagine it's going to be quite emotional for them for sure," she said.

The commemoration will continue tonight as there is a pregame ceremony before the Broncos game against the Saskatoon Blades at the Credit Union iPlex.

Diane Sletten discusses how Swift Current is honouring those former players tonight.

"Every person that comes to the game will get a four leaf clover pin to commemorate the day as well. The organization has retired the four numbers on the clover.

That four leaf clover is worn on every jersey in minor hockey in Swift Current. It's definitely something that's not forgotten - ever," she said.

Sletten says the pregame ceremony will take around 15 minutes, so those attending the game will want to make sure they find their seats well before the 7pm puck-drop.