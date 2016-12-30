Top Stories Of 2016- #2 Tolmie Defeats Higgins

We continue to count down the top stories of 2016 and coming in at #2 is the city election, specifically the Higgins vs. Tolmie mayoral race.

Deb Higgins and Fraser Tolmie, along with 3 other candidates, ran for the mayor's office during a difficult year, with Tolmie getting 5,949 votes to Higgins 3469.

Tolmie said on election night one goal he had was to bring more teamwork to council chambers.

"We've been engaging with residents and one of the things that we've noticed is people are feeling divided. They want to work together and one of the things we need to do is we have to understand what our purpose is and understanding what our purpose as Mayor, as Council and servants of this community. Once we understand what that purpose, we have to share our values."

Even in defeat, Higgins remained positive.

“I truly believe that it was important that people got out and voted in this election. But you know what? While we have a new mayor sitting in the chair, I'm very proud of the work we've done over the last 4 years. We got the cast iron program going, and for the first time ever in the history of this city there's a long-term plan to replace the cast iron.”

The election also saw some change in the city council, as well as over 20 people running for one of the council seats.

In 2012, Tolmie narrowly lost to Higgins in the race for mayor, but this time got 53% of the vote to take the win.