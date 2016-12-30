Chamber Of Commerce Pleased With Business In 2016

×

Details
For the Moose Jaw and District Chamber Of Commerce, along with many other, it's time to reflect on 2016.

CEO Rob Clark, said the numbers have improved for this year for businesses opening and less have closed compared to 2015.

"For 2016, this is up to the end of November, our total new businesses year to date is 255 in Moose Jaw and then closed business is 143, we are going in the right direction."

Clark said you have to take into to consideration transient and home businesses, when judging the number of closed businesses. He added that in 2015 we had 170 close.

He went on to say, with his experience, he believes there are a few contributing factors to making your business successful. 

"It is a small community but you have to be top of mind awareness," he said regarding advertising, saying it's a large portion of success. "You gotta be courageous to go into business, you have to know what your doing and have a strategic plan. It takes a couple years, your not going to be rich after the first year, it takes work and sweat equity as well."

It's more than a great product and excellent customer service according to Clark, marketing should be a main focus and working on getting people to your business.

 

Login