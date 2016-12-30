Some Local Outdoor Rinks Now Open

Grab your skates and winter gear, as the city has now announced that some local rinks are ready to go.

Here is a list from the city of Moose Jaw website.

The following outdoor rinks will have lights turned on and are ready for public use effective (December 29, 2016):

All other outdoor rinks still require maintenance and are not deemed safe to use as of yet.

Supervised Outdoor Rinks & Pads with heated Shacks:

Elgin Park Skating Pad: 8th Ave. N.W. & Hall St. W.

West End Rink: 10th Ave. N.W. & Athabasca St. W.

Moose Square Rink: 600 Stadacona St. W.

Sunningdale Rink: Daffodil Dr.

Smith Park Rink: 13th Ave S.W. & Hastings St.

Kinfield Rink: 100 Block Grandview St. W.

East End Rink: 9th Ave. N.E. & Ominica St. E.

Ross Wells Rink: Ross Cres. & Oxford St. E.

Unsupervised Outdoor Rinks & Pads:

Regal Heights Rink: 1400 Block 13th Ave. N.W.

Hillcrest Rink: 1200 Block Willow Ave.

Henleaze Skating Pad: 1100 Block Henleaze Ave.

Oxford & 4th Skating Pad: 400 Oxford St. W.

Veterans Peace Park Rink: 1604 Admiral Cres.

Westheath Rink: Wellington & Spadina St. W.

Wood Lily Drive Rink: 446 Wood Lily Dr.

Skating Oval:

Kiwanis River Park Skating Oval

Located at 305 River Drive (Wakamow)

