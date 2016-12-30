Some Local Outdoor Rinks Now Open

Grab your skates and winter gear, as the city has now announced that some local rinks are ready to go.
Here is a list from the city of Moose Jaw website.
The following outdoor rinks will have lights turned on and are ready for public use effective (December 29, 2016):
- Henleaze Skating Pad – 1100 Block Henleaze Ave
- Hillcrest Rink – 1200 Block Willow Ave
- Kinfield Rink – 100 Block Grandview St W
- Ross Wells Rink – Ross Crescent & Oxford St E
- Smith Rink – 13th Ave SW & Hastings St
- Skating Oval – Kiwanis River Park in Wakamow Valley
- Wood Lily Rink – 446 Wood Lily Drive
- West End Rink – 10th Ave NW & Athabasca St W
All other outdoor rinks still require maintenance and are not deemed safe to use as of yet.
Supervised Outdoor Rinks & Pads with heated Shacks:
- Elgin Park Skating Pad: 8th Ave. N.W. & Hall St. W.
- West End Rink: 10th Ave. N.W. & Athabasca St. W.
- Moose Square Rink: 600 Stadacona St. W.
- Sunningdale Rink: Daffodil Dr.
- Smith Park Rink: 13th Ave S.W. & Hastings St.
- Kinfield Rink: 100 Block Grandview St. W.
- East End Rink: 9th Ave. N.E. & Ominica St. E.
- Ross Wells Rink: Ross Cres. & Oxford St. E.
Unsupervised Outdoor Rinks & Pads:
- Regal Heights Rink: 1400 Block 13th Ave. N.W.
- Hillcrest Rink: 1200 Block Willow Ave.
- Henleaze Skating Pad: 1100 Block Henleaze Ave.
- Oxford & 4th Skating Pad: 400 Oxford St. W.
- Veterans Peace Park Rink: 1604 Admiral Cres.
- Westheath Rink: Wellington & Spadina St. W.
- Wood Lily Drive Rink: 446 Wood Lily Dr.
Skating Oval:
Kiwanis River Park Skating Oval
Located at 305 River Drive (Wakamow)
For more information you can click here to head to the city's website.