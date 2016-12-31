Woman Assaulted In Home After Break and Enter Saturday Morning

Moose Jaw Police are searching for a suspect after an incident on the south side of the city early New Year's Eve morning.

Around 1am officers received a call to the 0 block of Lillooet Street for a report of an assault. When they arrived they discovered a female adult who had been attacked and needed medical attention.

They say a male culprit broke into the residence and when confronted by the homeowner inside the house, he assaulted her with an unknown object and took off.

Police urgently began to search with the help of the K9 Unit, but came up empty.

The victim was transported to hospital for serious, but non life threatening injuries.

Police continue to investigate.