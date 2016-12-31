Top Stories Of 2016-#1 Cast Iron

×

Ding in the New Year with Moose Jaw Transit

Now that we've recapped the other four.. it's time for number one. The LIP referendum.

During the election, we not only voted for a new mayor and council but also how we wanted to pay for cast iron water line replacement in Moose Jaw.

We voted on the LIP as part of the civic election in October and the funding model was soundly rejected with over 83-hundred voters opposed, compared to 2186 for the program.

"I was confident that this would happen, but we never took it for granted," explain Don Mitchell on election night.

Mitchell was a winner on 2 fronts that night.. He was re-elected to city council, and the LIP cast iron funding model was rejected.

"I was involved obviously, but it wasn't a personal campaign at all, it was a collective expression that connected with the most effected property owners."

79% of voters were in favour of the resolution that called for a new funding model.

City council has yet to decide on a new funding model, more details and proposals are expected as part of the budget process in the weeks to come.

