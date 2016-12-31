Be Safe While You Ding In The New Year

Hoping to make everyone safe SGI and Moose Jaw transit have teamed up for another year of Ding in the New Year.

It's an initiative to impede on drinking and driving with free bus services New Years Eve night, to help citizens get home safely and arrive alive.

"They're on us and SGI, we're all picking up the tab because we want everyone to have a safe, happy, healthy New Years Eve celebrations into 2017," said the city's Communications Manager Carol Reyonlds-Wittman.

She said it's easier than ever to find local bus routes and times to help you get home.

"People can refer to our New Years Eve bus schedule on our website." Click here to see the holiday transit schedule.

The free bus service will run from 7:30 p.m. through to 3:15 a.m. Sunday morning, and if you ask nicely, the drivers are allowed to go off their route a little bit to get you home safely.

This is the 27th annual Ding in the New Year.