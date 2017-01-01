New Year Means New Drunk Driving Laws in Effect

×

Ding in the New Year with Moose Jaw Transit

Don’t drink and drive – the Ride is on Us! Free Transit NYE.. Details here...

Details
2017 has begun, which means stiffer penalties for impaired driving are in effect in Saskatchewan. 

The new sanctions were announced in October, and include:

- An instant three-day vehicle seizures for drivers with a blood alcohol content between .04 and .08 on a first offence.

- Raising the cutoff age for zero BAC tolerance from 19 to 21, with a 60-day licence suspension on first offence.  The rules also apply to new drivers. 

- Increasing mandatory ignition interlock periods for repeat offenders 

Manager of Media Relations for SGI, Kelly Brinkworth, says the new laws will be the toughest in Canada. "For example, if you're caught with a blood alcohol content over .16, on a first offence that's two-years for the mandatory ignition interlock period," she explained. "A second offence is five years, and a third offence is ten years."

When announcing the new penalties, Minister for SGI Joe Hargrave touted the success of similar rules in British Columbia, where immediate vehicle seizures helped halve the drinking and driving rate in the province. However, he said court challenges to the B.C. laws encouraged his ministry to implement rules more gradually.

"We want to make sure we get it all done right," he said. "We want to make a made-in-Saskatchewan model."

Saskatchewan has the highest drinking and driving rate per-capita across all the provinces in Canada.

The province will also be providing $1.3 million in funding to law enforcement to increase police check stops and add more automatic licence plate readers across the province.

The ALPRs scan licence plates of vehicles passing by a police cruiser, notifying the officer if the plate is stolen or unregistered. It can also determine if the driver associated with the plate is suspended or wanted by police.

Along with the tougher penalties for impaired drivers, the government will also be closing loopholes when it comes to distracted driving.

The legislation will be changed to ban drivers from holding, viewing, using or manipulating a cell phone while driving. The law currently prohibits the "use" of a cell phone.

The new language is designed to prevent the government from losing court cases over what drivers were doing with their phones when pulled over.


