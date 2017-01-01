Heritage and Culture Front and Centre with "Canada 150" Celebrations

2017 is officially underway, and so are celebrations for Canada's 150th birthday.

A massive fireworks display at Parliament Hill in Ottawa was one of 19 federally-funded "Canada 150" New Year's Eve parties, with Saskatoon receiving $106,000 for their event.

The federal government recently announced funding for cultural events across the country in 2017, with Moose Jaw's Festival of Words receving $9,000 for their "Future Thinkers Speakers Series" at this year's event in July.

Moose Jaw was also selected to create a mural for the "Canada 150 Mosaic" project. This past September, over 600 local citizens each painted a 4x4 tile with their own unique design. Those tiles then were placed into a mural that, from a distance, looks like a picture of a Canadian Forces Snowbirds Tutor jet.

The mural is affixed to the exterior west wall of the Tourism Moose Jaw building on Thatcher Drive.

"This one will be staying here," said Murals of Moose Jaw Chairperson Norma Westgard, who explained that for the "Canada 150" celebration, "all 150 murals will be electronically transferred to rail cars to give the image of Canada being pulled together by the railway, which it was. We'll be able to go on the internet and see all 150 murals together as a train car."

In 2016, the Liberal government also announced $150 million in federal infrastructure funding (on top of $150 million from the previous Conservative government under the "Canada 150" umbrella. The City of Moose Jaw said they will apply for some of that funding in hopes of installing a UV system at the Kinsmen Sportsplex Pool and a spray park for the East End playground on 9th Avenue and Ominica St.