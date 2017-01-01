Home Invasion Headlines First Moose Jaw Police Report of 2017

One Moose Javian received an unwelcome start to 2017.

Moose Jaw Police say that around 1 a.m. Sunday there was a home invasion on the 0 block of Lillooet St. W.

The resident was assaulted and subsequently taken to the Wigmore hospital by EMS for treatment.

No suspect is in custody, though police say they were able to obtain video in connection to the incident and they continue to investigate.

Police also nabbed an impaired driver New Year's morning. They say a suspect was caught on the 0 block of Arrowhead Road, and blew over .08 on the roadside screening device. The vehicle was seized.