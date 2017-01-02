Moose Jaw's WDM Hosts Photo Collection Depicting Past Prairie Life

A Saskatchewan man's passion for the past is on display at Moose Jaw's Western Development Museum (WDM). Arcola's Adrian Paton began collecting photos in the 1980s after his grandmother's photograph album was passed down to him.

Since then, his hobby has grown to approximately 8,000 photos - many taken by local photographer Donald Buchanan - that depict early settlers and life on the prairies.

Paton is a member of the Saskatchewan History and Folklore Society (SHFS) and it is that group that sponsored the digitizing of his photos to ensure they could live on for others to enjoy. This photo is captioned "Mrs. Pittman holding Gertrude, with Gene beside her"

"There was some work done with University of Saskatchewan students...scanning and cataloguing the pictures," explained Karla Pratt of the WDM. "Some of them made them into this travelling display."

The Adrian Paton Collection features select photos from Paton's wealth of material, and the hope is that the pictures help others to reflect on the past.

"You can analyze daily life, diversity in the communities, there's quite a bit of cultural backgrounds represented," said Pratt."(Visitors) can compare different beliefs in the communities and the world around them..what was going on at the time. They can look at how things are different then and now."

Pratt says there is plenty of variety in the collection. "There's a lot of agriculture...homesteading and daily chores on the farm. There's one called "Elk and Harness" and it's got a fellow being pulled in a wagon by some young elk..it's quite unique. And then we've got some other ones with First Nations cultures."

The Adrian Paton Collection will be on display at Moose Jaw's Western Development Museum through February 16.