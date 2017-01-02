SaskPower's New Rate Increase Officially Implemented

Residents may notice their SaskPower bills increasing starting in 2017, but not as much as what it was supposed to be.

"What happened through the rate review process is we put forward a rate application in the spring that originally requested rate increases of 5% in 2016 and 5% in 2017," said SaskPower's Heather Johnson.

The increase was approved earlier this year by the crown corporation, but it was slightly less than what was first put forward.

"Through the rate review process, of course the rate review panel does their independent review, not too long ago they made the recommendation that the 2017 rate be reduced to 3.5%"

Johnson said the original increase was supposed to be up to 10%, but consumers are only paying an extra 8.5% all together to begin the year.