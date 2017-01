There's still a long road ahead for investigators tracking an end to the 6 open Bovine Tuberculosis cases in Canada.

Officials were excited to announce that no new cases had been found in the last week.

Although, it could take up to 8-12 weeks before any of the six cows can be confirmed uninfected.

Cattle ranchers in parts of Alberta and Saskatchewan have been affect by this disease and federal officials are asking asking those involved to apply for compensation.