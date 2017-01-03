Extreme Cold Slides In

Jack Frost has a solid grip on Saskatchewan to kick off the new year. An extreme cold front has moved in, dropping daytime highs 10 to 15 degrees below normal and the wind is making it feel closer to -30 at times.

In fact, central Saskatchewan is under an extreme cold warning as they see windchill factors below -40 already. The colder air is expected to stick around for the better part of the week.

Officials are warning us to be prepared when travelling, especially if you have to be outside for anything longer than ten minutes.