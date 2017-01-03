New Year, New Week, New Baby

Moose Jaw has its New Year's Baby. The Women's Health Unit of the Dr Wigmore Hospital is pleased to report that they welcome their first child into the world Monday morning.

The baby boy was born at 11:49am weighing in at 8 pounds 12 ounces and 21.5 inches in length to Montana Daniels and James Kormish of Moose Jaw.

We'll hear more about the New Year's baby later today.