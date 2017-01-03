New Year, New Week, New Baby

2017 is officially underway, and so are celebrations for Canada's 150th birthday. A massive fireworks display at Parliament Hill in Ottawa was one of 19 federally-funded "Canada 150" New Year's Eve…
2017 has begun, which means stiffer penalties for impaired driving are in effect in Saskatchewan. The new sanctions were announced in October, and include: - An instant three-day vehicle seizures for…
A few noisy New Year celebrations kept Moose Jaw Police busy overnight. According to the Moose Jaw Police report, several warnings were given due to excessive noise. In one case at a residence on the…
The four Swift Current Broncos that lost their lives 30 years ago (December 30, 1986) in a tragic bus crash were honoured Friday morning at the site of the crash with a monument unveiling east of…
Now that we've recapped the other four.. it's time for number one. The LIP referendum. During the election, we not only voted for a new mayor and council but also how we wanted to pay for cast iron…
Moose Jaw Police are searching for a suspect after an incident on the south side of the city early New Year's Eve morning. Around 1am officers received a call to the 0 block of Lillooet Street West…
We continue to count down the top stories of 2016 and coming in at #2 is the city election, specifically the Higgins vs. Tolmie mayoral race. Deb Higgins and Fraser Tolmie, along with 3 other…
We're counting down the Top 5 Stories of 2016 and #3 is massive amount of road construction that created a tremendous detour system for the bulk of the year. The running gag on social media was that…
Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) and Saskatchewan law enforcement are again putting the focus on drinking and driving. This after police handed out 279 offences related to impaired driving in…
Hoping to make everyone safe SGI and Moose Jaw transit have teamed up for another year of Ding in the New Year. It's an initiative to impede on drinking and driving with free bus services New Years…
2016 saw some amazing announcements in terms of economic development potential for the Moose Jaw area. We're counting down the top stories of the year and #4 is economic growth. From a protein…
The impact of the July 22nd hail storm in Moose Jaw will continue to be felt for months - that's why it's number five on our list of the top five local stories of 2016. Local insurance brokers have…
Grab your skates and winter gear, as the city has now announced that some local rinks are ready to go. Here is a list from the city of Moose Jaw website. The following outdoor rinks will have lights…
For the Moose Jaw and District Chamber Of Commerce, along with many other, it's time to reflect on 2016. CEO Rob Clark, said the numbers have improved for this year for businesses opening and less…
The 30th anniversary of a local tragedy is being observed Friday in Swift Current. On December 30th, 1986, a bus crash east of Swift Current took the lives of four Swift Current Broncos at the time.…