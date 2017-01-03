New Wakamow Park Has a Name

×

The area has been a popular one in the community since the bridge was unveiled last year and now it has a name. Paashkwow Park has been chosen for the area around the suspension bridge on the southern edge of Wakamow Valley.

CEO Margaret Moran says they had 22 names submitted when they held a naming contest to end 2016.

"Paashkwow means meadows in Michif and Michif is the language of our Métis people." explained Moran. "We felt that it was very appropriate because not only does it describe the area, but meadows were the recurring theme when people were sending suggestions."

The naming of the bridge will happen sometime in the new year and will following Wakamow tradition of honouring a local first nations tribe.

