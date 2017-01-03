A Cold Start To The New Year

As Moose Jaw moves into the first days of 2017, Mother Nature is giving the friendly city the cold shoulder.

A system of cold air has settled over Saskatchewan and it looks like it's here to stay for a while. Some parts of the province have spent the day under a windchill advisory, with the temperatures outside "feeling" like -45.

Justine Knight is with Environment Canada and he tells us nothing is about to change quickly.

"It'll be below the normal which is a high of -10 for this time of year. We'll be looking at highs of -17 to -20 as we go into mid week and then the weekend".

We are reminded when it gets this cold to dress properly and be ready for the cold weather. Dressing in layers, wearing good quality outerwear, and not spending too much time outside are important things to remember.

We are also urged to have proper winter gear in the car. A fully charged cell phone, blankets, and candles can all be critical items in an emergency roadside situation.

