New Programs Announced At The MJ Public Library

The Moose Jaw Public Library is kicking off the New Year with various new programs.

These recently announced programs feature something different for all ages, particularly youth and children.

"On the 3rd Wednesday of the month we have our maker night, where kids can come and learn science, technology (and) math skills through experimentation," explained Assistant Head Librarian, Jessie Marchinko. "Then on the last Wednesday we have our tween activity council, where they can come, (enjoy) treats, they can hang out and they get to have a say in different programs that the library runs."

She added they have a new program for youth who are interested in writing and growing their story building skills.

"Teen programs are offered to children ages 10 and up and on the second Wednesday on the month we have a teen writers circle. Where new, blossoming writers can come and they can share their writing, they can offer critiques to their compatriots, they can share news (and) learn different styles of writing and blogging."

One brand new program is called the Death Cafe, which is for someone who would like to seek a healthy outlet for dealing with someone passing away in their lives.

"It's a safe, comfortable place to talk about a tricky subject. The idea is to share information and ease the struggle with talking about death, because with someone people, death sweeps into your life and your swept away and don't know how to deal with it."

Marchinko said they would like to create a healthy environment around death through reading and discussion.

Click here to head to the Moose Jaw Public Library website.