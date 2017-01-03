New Programs Announced At The MJ Public Library

×

Rogers Hometown Hockey January 7 & 8 in Moose Jaw

Join us downtown for Rogers Hometown Hockey for free family fun! More info here...

  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

The Moose Jaw Public Library is kicking off the New Year with various new programs.

These recently announced programs feature something different for all ages, particularly youth and children.

"On the 3rd Wednesday of the month we have our maker night, where kids can come and learn science, technology (and) math skills through experimentation," explained Assistant Head Librarian, Jessie Marchinko. "Then on the last Wednesday we have our tween activity council, where they can come, (enjoy) treats, they can hang out and they get to have a say in different programs that the library runs."

She added they have a new program for youth who are interested in writing and growing their story building skills.

"Teen programs are offered to children ages 10 and up and on the second Wednesday on the month we have a teen writers circle. Where new, blossoming writers can come and they can share their writing, they can offer critiques to their compatriots, they can share news (and) learn different styles of writing and blogging."

One brand new program is called the Death Cafe, which is for someone who would like to seek a healthy outlet for dealing with someone passing away in their lives.

"It's a safe, comfortable place to talk about a tricky subject. The idea is to share information and ease the struggle with talking about death, because with someone people, death sweeps into your life and your swept away and don't know how to deal with it."

Marchinko said they would like to create a healthy environment around death through reading and discussion.

Click here to head to the Moose Jaw Public Library website. 

 

×

Rogers Hometown Hockey January 7 & 8 in Moose Jaw

Join us downtown for Rogers Hometown Hockey for free family fun! More info here...

More Local News

A Cold Start To The New Year

As Moose Jaw moves into the first days of 2017, Mother Nature is giving the friendly city the cold shoulder. A system of cold air has settled over Saskatchewan and it looks like it's here to stay for…

New Programs Announced At The MJ Public Library

The Moose Jaw Public Library is kicking off the New Year with various new programs. These recently announced programs feature something different for all ages, particularly youth and children. "On…

New Year, New Week, New Baby

Moose Jaw has its New Year's Baby. The Women's Health Unit of the Dr Wigmore Hospital is pleased to report that they welcome their first child into the world Monday morning. The baby boy was born at…

New Wakamow Park Has a Name

The area has been a popular one in the community since the bridge was unveiled last year and now it has a name. Paashkwow Park has been chosen for the area around the suspension bridge on the…

Nearly a Million Free Parks Passes

National Parks are going to be busy for the next year as we kick off the celebration of Canada's 150th anniversary. Parks Canada says over 900,000 people applied for their free parks passes last…

Moose Jaw's WDM Hosts Photo Collection Depicting Past Prairie Life

A Saskatchewan man's passion for the past is on display at Moose Jaw's Western Development Museum (WDM). Arcola's Adrian Paton began collecting photos in the 1980s after his grandmother's photograph…

Extreme Cold Slides In

Jack Frost has a solid grip on Saskatchewan to kick off the new year. An extreme cold front has moved in, dropping daytime highs 10 to 15 degrees below normal and the wind is making it feel closer to…

SaskPower's New Rate Increase Officially Implemented

Residents may notice their SaskPower bills increasing starting in 2017, but not as much as what it was supposed to be. "What happened through the rate review process is we put forward a rate…

No New Bovine TB Cases

There's still a long road ahead for investigators tracking an end to the 6 open Bovine Tuberculosis cases in Canada. Officials were excited to announce that no new cases had been found in the last…

Heritage and Culture Front and Centre with "Canada 150" Celebrations

2017 is officially underway, and so are celebrations for Canada's 150th birthday. A massive fireworks display at Parliament Hill in Ottawa was one of 19 federally-funded "Canada 150" New Year's Eve…

New Year Means New Drunk Driving Laws in Effect

2017 has begun, which means stiffer penalties for impaired driving are in effect in Saskatchewan. The new sanctions were announced in October, and include: - An instant three-day vehicle seizures for…

Noisy Parties Headline First Moose Jaw Police Report of 2017

A few noisy New Year celebrations kept Moose Jaw Police busy overnight. According to the Moose Jaw Police report, several warnings were given due to excessive noise. In one case at a residence on the…

"I'm more at peace now with what happened"- Reflections of the Broncos Monument Unveiling

The four Swift Current Broncos that lost their lives 30 years ago (December 30, 1986) in a tragic bus crash were honoured Friday morning at the site of the crash with a monument unveiling east of…

Top Stories Of 2016-#1 Cast Iron

Now that we've recapped the other four.. it's time for number one. The LIP referendum. During the election, we not only voted for a new mayor and council but also how we wanted to pay for cast iron…

Woman Assaulted In Home After Break and Enter Saturday Morning

Moose Jaw Police are searching for a suspect after an incident on the south side of the city early New Year's Eve morning. Around 1am officers received a call to the 0 block of Lillooet Street West…

Top Stories Of 2016- #2 Tolmie Defeats Higgins

We continue to count down the top stories of 2016 and coming in at #2 is the city election, specifically the Higgins vs. Tolmie mayoral race. Deb Higgins and Fraser Tolmie, along with 3 other…

Top Stories Of 2016 #3 - Detours

We're counting down the Top 5 Stories of 2016 and #3 is massive amount of road construction that created a tremendous detour system for the bulk of the year. The running gag on social media was that…

Police Hand Out 279 Tickets For SGI's November Spotlight

Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) and Saskatchewan law enforcement are again putting the focus on drinking and driving. This after police handed out 279 offences related to impaired driving in…

Be Safe While You Ding In The New Year

Hoping to make everyone safe SGI and Moose Jaw transit have teamed up for another year of Ding in the New Year. It's an initiative to impede on drinking and driving with free bus services New Years…

Top Stories Of 2016 #4 - Economic Development

2016 saw some amazing announcements in terms of economic development potential for the Moose Jaw area. We're counting down the top stories of the year and #4 is economic growth. From a protein…

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local News

Top Stories of 2016 #5 - July Hail Storm

Some Local Outdoor Rinks Now Open

Chamber Of Commerce Pleased With Business In 2016

Broncos Bus Crash Victims Honoured Friday in Swift Current

Gravelbourg Fire Blamed on Wiring

Alberta Clippers Blows Through

Gravelbourg Church Gutted By Fire

New Changes Coming To Income Tax In 2017

Recreation Guide For Winter & Spring Is Here

Tips For End Of The Year Finances

Another Storm Moving Through

Library Programs Gearing Up For 2017

CNOY Looking For Volunteers And Walkers

Woman Arrested In Regina After Using An Axe In Robbery

Moose Jaw Celebrates A MultiCultural Year

Wizard Of OZ:The Panto Continues In Moose Jaw

Post-Christmas Recycling Reminders

CCRW Helping Locals With Employment

Highways Reopened For Drivers

Weather Warnings, and Blustery Conditions Still Blasting

Local News Archives

Upcoming Events

Toddler Turf Time

23 June 2016 9:00 am - 23 June 2017 3:00 pm

YaraCentre, Moose Jaw





Canadian Blood Services - Blood Donor Clinic

03 January 2017 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Moose Jaw Exhibition Company Ltd, Moose Jaw





TOPS SK 2149 Wednesday Weekly Meetings

04 January 2017 6:30 pm

Alliance Church, Moose Jaw





Scottish Country Dance Class

05 January 2017 7:00 pm - 18 May 2017 9:00 pm

Moose Jaw Public Library Herb Taylor Room 2nd floo





Legion Dart League

05 January 2017 7:30 pm

Royal Canadian Legion - Branch 59 Moose Jaw, Moose Jaw





LEGION FRIDAY NIGHT SUPPER

06 January 2017 5:30 pm

Royal Canadian Legion - Branch 59 Moose Jaw, Moose Jaw





Shuffleboard at the Legion

06 January 2017 7:00 pm

Royal Canadian Legion - Branch 59 Moose Jaw, Moose Jaw





Login