32-year old Charged In Monday's Cowie Crescent Incident

An update on Monday's incident from the 300 block of Cowie Cr. in Swift Current.

Late in the morning Swift Current Municipal RCMP located a 32-year-old male on a Canada wide warrant for numerous CDSA charges at a residence on the 300 block of Cowie Crescent in Swift Current, SK.

The initial investigation revealed there were possible firearms inside the residence, resulting in the deployment of the RCMP Emergency Response Team.

At 4:35 p.m. Monday an adult male and an adult female were arrested as they exited the residence without incident.

At 7:35 p.m. a 32-year-old male was arrested inside the residence, once again without incident.

32-year-old Jordan Marleau, from Swift Current, is facing numerous charges under the Criminal Code and Controlled Drug and Substances Act stemming from an incident in Swift Current on December 21, 2016.

Marleau was in Swift Current Provincial Court Tuesday morning to answer to his charges.

The investigation is still on-going by the Swift Current Municipal RCMP.