Mayor Tolmie Wants More.

One of the top Moose Jaw stories of the past year was centred around economic development, and there is plenty of it on the horizon.

A new pea processing plant is scheduled to start construction in Moose Jaw in 2017 and Agricorp International is opening offices in our city this year as well. In addition, Macksun Solar is planning to bring a solar farm to the city. It would be located on 130 acres of flood land west of Hamilton Flats, purchased from the city at a price of $96,000.

Mayor Fraser Tolmie would like to see this kind of activity continue and grow. He spoke specifically of the new Richardson International Fertilizer plant planned for Pasqua. Even though that is an RM project, the mayor spoke of what it might mean in the larger sense.

"For years we've been talking about this industrial corridor, this corridor between Regina and ourselves, and I think that's got to be another area of potential for the city of Moose Jaw so I'm encouraged to hear about these great news stories that are happening in our area. It just adds to the value of what Moose Jaw brings and it capitalizes on our rail and our transportation".



Moose Jaws Economic Development Officer is Deb Thorn. She says it took a full year of planning to get to the point where companies want to come here to even take a look.

"Companies like to invest in places they like, so we need to present the city as a place that is accommodating, solution focused, that wants them to realize the best economic gain that they can, but also balance that with the fact that we need investors to pay for the new infrastructure.".

Economic development is sure to be one of the themes of Mayor Tolmies "State of the City" address. That happens January 12th at a Chamber of Commerce Luncheon that will also see the awarding of the Moose Jaw Citizen and Group of the year awards. For tickets, click here to contact the Chamber of Commerce.