A Reminder - Keep Your Pets Safe In Cold Weather With another system of cold arctic air hovering over Moose Jaw we are being reminded to take special care of our pets. Earlier in the winter, Gary Overs from Gary Overs Kennelling and Obedience gave…

New Year, New Week, New Baby Moose Jaw has its New Year's Baby. The Women's Health Unit of the Dr Wigmore Hospital is pleased to report that they welcome their first child into the world Monday morning. The baby boy was born at…

32-year old Charged In Monday's Cowie Crescent Incident An update on Monday's incident from the 300 block of Cowie Cr. in Swift Current. Late in the morning Swift Current Municipal RCMP located a 32-year-old male on a Canada wide warrant for numerous CDSA…

New Wakamow Park Has a Name The area has been a popular one in the community since the bridge was unveiled last year and now it has a name. Paashkwow Park has been chosen for the area around the suspension bridge on the…

Nearly a Million Free Parks Passes National Parks are going to be busy for the next year as we kick off the celebration of Canada's 150th anniversary. Parks Canada says over 900,000 people applied for their free parks passes last…

Moose Jaw's WDM Hosts Photo Collection Depicting Past Prairie Life A Saskatchewan man's passion for the past is on display at Moose Jaw's Western Development Museum (WDM). Arcola's Adrian Paton began collecting photos in the 1980s after his grandmother's photograph…

Extreme Cold Slides In Jack Frost has a solid grip on Saskatchewan to kick off the new year. An extreme cold front has moved in, dropping daytime highs 10 to 15 degrees below normal and the wind is making it feel closer to…

SaskPower's New Rate Increase Officially Implemented Residents may notice their SaskPower bills increasing starting in 2017, but not as much as what it was supposed to be. "What happened through the rate review process is we put forward a rate…

No New Bovine TB Cases There's still a long road ahead for investigators tracking an end to the 6 open Bovine Tuberculosis cases in Canada. Officials were excited to announce that no new cases had been found in the last…

Heritage and Culture Front and Centre with "Canada 150" Celebrations 2017 is officially underway, and so are celebrations for Canada's 150th birthday. A massive fireworks display at Parliament Hill in Ottawa was one of 19 federally-funded "Canada 150" New Year's Eve…

New Year Means New Drunk Driving Laws in Effect 2017 has begun, which means stiffer penalties for impaired driving are in effect in Saskatchewan. The new sanctions were announced in October, and include: - An instant three-day vehicle seizures for…

Noisy Parties Headline First Moose Jaw Police Report of 2017 A few noisy New Year celebrations kept Moose Jaw Police busy overnight. According to the Moose Jaw Police report, several warnings were given due to excessive noise. In one case at a residence on the…

"I'm more at peace now with what happened"- Reflections of the Broncos Monument Unveiling The four Swift Current Broncos that lost their lives 30 years ago (December 30, 1986) in a tragic bus crash were honoured Friday morning at the site of the crash with a monument unveiling east of…

Top Stories Of 2016-#1 Cast Iron Now that we've recapped the other four.. it's time for number one. The LIP referendum. During the election, we not only voted for a new mayor and council but also how we wanted to pay for cast iron…