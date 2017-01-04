The Women's Health Unit Was Busy in 2016

2016 was another solid year for births in the Friendly City. On the heels of the 2017 New Year's Baby being born to start the week, we're leaning 575 babies were born in 2016.

"2016 was pretty close to 2015, I think we came in at just under 600 babies for 2015 as well." said Kristy Demassi, a registered nurse with the women's health unit at the Dr Wigmore Hospital. "Most of them would have been from inside of Moose Jaw, however we do deliver quite a few babies from throughout the Five Hills Health region with babies from as far away as Riverhurst and down to the border."

300 of the babies born in 2016 were boys and the top names were Jack and Everett. For girls, there was a four way tie with Olivia, Aria, Sofia and Alina.